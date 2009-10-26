Arizona - Utah Co-Sponsor 2010 Western Captive Round-up

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2009 -- The Boards of Directors of Arizona Captive Insurance Association (AzCIA) and Utah Captive Insurance Association (UCIA) are pleased to announce their co-sponsorship of the Western Region Captive Insurance Conference (WRCIC).



Details of the inaugural “2010 Western Captive Round-up” are as follows:



Dates: April 5 – 8, 2010

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Phoenix, Arizona



According to Lee Filener of Marsh, AzCIA Board member and part of the conference organizing and planning committees, “The intent of combining conferences, instead of holding separate events for each domicile, is to enable those who attend and participate to gain maximum impact at a minimum cost, both direct and indirect. Although Nevada, Montana, Colorado and Hawaii were also invited to be co-sponsors of this first-ever regional event, the timing was not quite right for them. But we hope they will get involved through their attendance and participation—and hopefully join as co-sponsors next year”.



Jon Soules of Moreton & Company, Inc., President of UCIA and a member of the planning and organizing committees, emphasized: “This is an excellent opportunity to concentrate the efforts of the western region captive community into creating an exciting and dynamic event of maximum value to all. As co-sponsors of the conference, we promise a superior educational and thought-provoking program with a strong emphasis on captive owner/risk management sessions, as well as expanded networking and relationship-building opportunities throughout the event. Additionally for service providers, this combination is something long overdue for the captive industry – allowing them to fully leverage precious expense dollars in these troubling times.”



AzCIA’s vice president, Joel Chansky of Milliman, also part of the conference committees, added: “The upcoming months will be filled with planning and organizing activities to assure the successful staging of this premier event.” Mr. Chansky urged those who are interested in learning more to contact Lee Filener (lee.filener@marsh.com) or Jon Soules (jsoules@moreton.com). He said to look for an announcement shortly about a special website with the conference program, online registration, exhibitor and sponsor information, and hotel reservation information. He also noted that “the eyes of the captive industry will be on this event”.



Additional members of the planning committee include Ann Wick, President of Strategic Risk Solutions (Arizona), Inc., a member of both associations and past AzCIA President; and UCIA Board members Don Noyes of AFS Security Insurance Company, and Mike Barth of Artisans Insurance Company, Inc., both captive owners.



All AzCIA and UCIA representatives added that “We are most grateful that Nicholas Teetelli, CEO of Maple Technologies LLC, is donating his company’s web design and hosting services to develop a website presence for the WRCIC, creating a user friendly Internet venue to share information and other details about the conference, as well as accommodate conference registration and other support activities essential to the WRCIC. According to Mr. Teetelli "This is an important and unprecedented initiative for the captive industry and we are happy to make our contribution toward its success in working with the Arizona and Utah Captive Insurance Associations."



For early exhibitor space reservations and key activity sponsorships (golf tourney, meals, breaks, receptions, etc.) contact Judie Harrington-Carlisle at the WRCIC office by phone at: 952.928.4658 or by email at jharrington@harringtoncompany.com for details.

