Fugly No More: Kentucky Man Wins Digital TV in America’s Ugliest TV Contest

Lexington, Ky. resident Walt Arnett has 40 good reasons to justify delaying replacing his old analog TV after the Digital TV switchover on June 12. Arnett's old set, a 9-inch Sanyo portable color TV with VHF and UHF dials, was selected as the winner of America's Fugliest TV, a photo contest sponsored by BestBuyPCS.com, a high-end home theater electronics online seller.



A photo of Walt’s TV received the highest (or lowest) score among 2500 votes cast, making him eligible for a new Samsung 40-inch 1080p LCD TV courtesy of BestBuyPCS.com.



The contest, which started on June 10 and ended at midnight on August 31, 2009, invited analog TV holdouts to submit photos of their ugly old TVs to www.FuglyTVs.com in a “beauty contest” of sorts. Visitors had the opportunity to vote on what was perceived as the ugliest yet still working TV.



“The new set, the Samsung LN40B550 is a top-rated, state of the art TV with sensational black levels, outstanding color accuracy and, of course, a digital tuner,” said Scott Aemisegger, President, BestBuyPCS. “We’re happy that Walt…and hundreds of other customers…have finally made the transition to the new Digital TV era.”



About BestBuyP.C.S.:

Founded in 1999, BestBuyP.C.S. is a leading on-line seller of consumer and professional-grade electronics, specializing in high-end home theater, government and corporate presentation markets. The company has been consistently rated a "5-Star" trusted reseller from respected consumer authorities including ResellerRatings, PriceGrabber and NextTag.



