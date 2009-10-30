InetServices Releases Private Cloud Services

Natick, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2009 -- InetServices (http://www.inetservices.com), the leading provider of affordable high performance dedicated servers and managed dedicated servers today announced the official release of InetServicesCloud Virtual Private Data Center. This is the second core offering in the InetServicesCloud portfolio after the recently release of Virtual Machine Hosting. The Virtual Private Data Center is ideal for SaaS (Software as a Service) providers, Web 2.0 companies, and enterprise application hosting that requires a higher level of security than a public cloud can offer.



InetServicesCloud Virtual Private Data Center is a private cloud built around dedicated equipment for a single customer. With this approach you get all the benefits of a public cloud; rapid provisioning, instant scalability, and automated recovery but with the extra security of a dedicated environment. Since none of the underlying physical infrastructure is shared with any other customer, there is no need to worry about the pool of resources for processing power, memory or storage. Customers can choose their private cloud to be based on either VMWare ESX or Microsoft Hyper-V virtualization technology and is a heterogeneous environment, supporting both Windows and Linux.



“Private clouds will change the way that medium and large businesses think about hosting.” says Kevin Soendker, chief operating officer of InetServices. “Cloud technology itself breaks down the barriers of applications residing on a physical dedicated server. Using virtual machines instead of dedicated servers, these virtual servers can automatically be moved from physical server to physical server in the event of a failure. Along with the other benefit of instantly reallocating resources such as processor power, memory, or storage makes cloud computing the next evolution in hosting. The private cloud has all the same benefits of the public cloud but since all the equipment is dedicated to one customer there is that extra level of security at is required by financial, medical, and enterprise companies.”



With InetServicesCloud Virtual Private Data Center you can choose from either two pre-configured private clouds or custom build a private cloud base on specific needs. The pre-configured private clouds consist of 4 nodes with 16 cores, 32GB memory, and 2TB iSCSI SAN storage or 4 nodes with 32 cores, 64GB memory, and 2TB iSCSI SAN storage. Furthermore, all private clouds can integrate with existing InetServices’ dedicated servers or managed dedicated servers providing a seamless hybrid environment.



For more information on InetServicesCloud, please visit http://www.inetservices.com/cloud-computing.



InetServices is the leading provider of affordable high performance dedicated servers, managed dedicated servers, and cloud computing. The company focus is small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that require high-performance, high-reliability, and 24 / 7 live customer support, but don't have the budget of a large enterprise. InetServices hosts thousands of SMBs from over 52 countries worldwide. Backed by an enterprise-class network and a state-of-the-art SAS70 Type II certified data center, InetServices provides a competitive advantage necessary for businesses to compete.



