A Day with EstateSales.Net in Jackson, MO

Estate Sales News recently spent a day at the offices of EstateSales.Net. Co-founded by Dan McQuade and his son Micky McQuade back in 2001. They are the largest and oldest estate sale listing network in the United States. They have over 4,000 estate sale companies listed and their website receives over 15,000,000 visits monthly and is growing.



The company currently has 22 employees 6 of whom are programmers as well as customer support staff who answer the phones 7 days a week from 8am to 10pm CT.



1. We interviewed Operations Manager Katie Britt who also oversees the customer support staff, Chief Programmer Steve Haar, and co-founder Micky McQuade.



Micky and Steve spoke to us about their new release that is coming out shortly with what is called a responsive website along with many new features. Estate Sales News also learned that EstateSales.Net will be conducting a 2014 Estate Sales Conference (their second) in Memphis, TN in February 2014.



EstateSalesNews.com was given full access to the new release coming out and speaking to staff as well as the co-founders.



A transcript of the interviews with Katie Britt and Steve Haar is on our front page along with a video interview with Micky McQuade.