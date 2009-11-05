Oblate Missionary Society, Inc. Appoints Two New Executives - Director of Charitable Giving & Director of Marketing

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2009 -- The Oblate Missionary Society, Inc. has recently taken great strides in advancing its mission with the appointment of two new executives. Phillip Perry has been selected as the new Director of Charitable Giving, and Guy de Torcy has been selected as the new Director of Marketing.



Mr. Perry comes to OMSI from the Shriners Hospitals for Children, where he was responsible for the establishment of the current Development Program. Among other highlights, his background includes positions as Executive Director of two Foundations, VP of Development for the Arthritis Foundation, and Director of the renowned Toys For Tots Foundation.



In his new role, Mr. Perry will be responsible for creating a cohesive culture within the Oblates as he leads a team of advisors to seek new sources of revenue and increase capacity among new and existing donors; his expertise will be applied to cultivating major gifts and planned giving to sustain and expand the Oblates’ various ministries, programs, and projects throughout the United States and the world.



Mr. de Torcy's experience includes marketing, communications, change management and development roles in international organizations. He excels at developing strategy and guiding teams to exceed quotas by developing integrated marketing campaigns. He has an extensive international and multicultural professional experience and speaks, in addition to English, native Spanish and French.



Mr. de Torcy’s role with OMSI will be to lead, oversee and coordinate all activities pertaining to the identification, cultivation and solicitation of direct marketing fundraising opportunities; this will include implementing new media strategies to spearhead generating, building and maintaining strong, positive relationships with current and prospective donors to achieve fundraising goals.



“These two men are most impressive,” stated Sherry Heuser, president of Capability Company, the executive search firm that conducted the search. “Their appointments mark the beginning of a significant phase of growth for OMSI,” added Gail Battle, Chief Development Officer, OMSI, “as it looks to the next generation of donors, Catholic and otherwise, who believe in the extraordinary scope of the Oblates’ mission.”



Mr. Perry is married with three children and 7 grandchildren. He holds a BS degree from George Washington University in Health Sciences and is a retired US Navy Physicians Assistant. Mr. de Torcy received his MBA from HEC School of Management and holds a MSc in Marketing and Finance from Paris University Dauphine. He currently resides in Dallas, TX with his family.



About The Oblate Missionary Society

The Oblate Missionary Society Inc. (OMSI) is a national fundraising organization supporting the works of the US Province of Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate (USP). The mission of OMSI is to provide funds and increase awareness in support of the ministry goals of the Province.



As ministry needs continue to grow, the USP has identified an increase on the reliance of active fundraising and outreach into communities as a high priority for the organization. OMSI has an annual budget of $50 million and receives support from individuals, planned giving and institutional giving. Today, over 4,000 Oblate priests and brothers work in 68 countries on every continent.



About Capability Company

Capability Company provides search services in partnership with nonprofit organizations to help them hire the best team members to fit their needs and fulfill the mission.



To find out more about our services and to see how we can help you, visit http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call (919) 791-3700.

