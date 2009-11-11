Consumer Demand Drives Leading Hospitality Manufacturer to Launch PartySweets.com. Affordable Personalized Candy Favors and Theme Candy Wrappers Direct to the Consumer.

Boone, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2009 -- Hospitality Mints (http://www.hospitalitymints.com), the leading manufacturer of wrapped dessert mints for the hospitality industry, launches http://www.PartySweets.com, the online store for affordable, personalized favors and themed wrappers with delicious candies inside.



Only PartySweets.com offers party planners affordable, personalized candy and themed wrappers with the finest quality butter mints inside. With dozens of options to choose from, PartySweets.com makes customizing party favors fun! Customers can easily select candy wrappers, ink colors, and font styles to create perfectly coordinated candy favors. PartySweets.com also sells hundreds of festive themed candy wrappers for every occasion from bridal favors to baby shower candy to birthday party favors and more. Sports fans can also order collegiate licensed candy for tailgating and parties.



Hospitality Mints created PartySweets.com to help party planners create a unique and memorable affair with personalized candy favors. “We’ve heard time and time again that party planners wanted inexpensive ways to personalize their parties. So, applying our expertise – printing top quality, personalized or stock themed wrappers with our delicious mints inside – we gave them what they wanted,” explained Allen Peterson, Hospitality Mints president.



PartySweets.com is an exceptionally fun Website offering simple navigation and dozens of options to make the personalize candy shopping experience quick and enjoyable.



