CritoTech Announces New ezNcrypt for MySQL

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2009 -- Houston, TX based CritoTech (http://www.critotech.com), a MySQL Enterprise Ready Partner and leading provider of Transparent Data Encryption solutions, today announced ezNcrypt of MySQL, an innovative product for encrypting MySQL data at rest.



While Transparent Data Encryption has long been a feature in more expensive database platforms such as Microsoft's SQL Server, and Oracle, by using ezNcrypt this invaluable feature is now available to MySQL users.



During a three month-long beta program, MySQL DBAs and developers said they were “impressed” with ezNcrypt for MySQL and eager to install the new version in their production environment. ezNcrypt is expected to see wide acceptance as a solution for regulatory compliance challenges such as PCI DSS, HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOx), as well as for those looking to protect restricted or proprietary data from unauthorized users.



ezNcrypt offers encryption at a column, table, and table space level. "ezNcrypt solves the problem of protecting data at rest, encrypting databases both on the hard drive and consequently on backup media," said Byron Hogan, a Co-Founder of CritoTech. "The value of ezNcrypt is that you can enable data security without having to make any changes to your application or database.



CritoTech's proprietary Key Storage System (KSS) provides unbelievably simple key management and key protection. Store your cryptographic keys offsite, to different locations or even securely in the Cloud.



Pricing and availability:

ezNcrypt for MySQL is available today and is sold at $20 per month per server with volume discounts available.





