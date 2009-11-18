Helping Those That Need Help This Holiday Season

Minnetonka, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2009 -- The recession has hit organizations and charities especially hard this holiday season and their contributions have dropped dramatically. With that in mind Mike Ferrell, President and CEO of The Pinecrest Group in Minnetonka, MN and author of the award winning book, Ultimate Breakthrough Planning: The Business Funnel Approach (Scarletta Press 2008) announced today a new program to help those organizations that help others. “Coaching For Your Cause” is a program that will directly help organizations this holiday season. For every new business-coaching client that signs up with Pinecrest in their Business Builder program we will contribute 5% of the cost of the coaching program back to the new clients organization of their choice. “Many businesses want to help out this holiday season however they are also dealing with the realities of the economy, we’re trying to give them an opportunity to help while giving them the tools and support to get out of the recession and get their business moving again” said Ferrell.



The Pinecrest Group works with small and mid sized businesses helping them achieve focus in their strategic planning and business development. They use a unique approach called the Business Planning Funnel to help businesses create an actionable blue print to grow their businesses; they then follow through with on-going coaching programs. Ultimate Breakthrough Planning: The Business Funnel Approach is the book Ferrell wrote that takes one through the process he uses with his clients. The book won best business book of 2009 by Books and Authors.net and was a silver medal winner for best business book at the Midwest Book Awards.

