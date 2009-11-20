High Street Battle Goes Beyond the High Street – How Far Will It Go?

Oxford, Oxfordshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2009 -- VoucherCodes.com, the UK’s original voucher codes website offering discount, promotional and voucher codes to over 4000 independent and high street brands, today released a 50% offer from Firetrap (http://www.vouchercodes.com/vouchers/firetrap.htm) – officially kicking off the online battle for Christmas consumers.



The question is how far will retailers go both on and off the high street?



Here’s just some of the offers currently on offer with www.vouchercodes.com:



Argos - 20% Discount off all Christmas Lights, Trees and Decorations

http://www.vouchercodes.com/vouchers/argos.htm



Bonusprint - 25% Off All Photo Gifts

http://www.vouchercodes.com/vouchers/bonusprint.htm



Debenhams – 25% off all departments

http://www.vouchercodes.com/vouchers/debenhams.htm



Cadbury’s – 10% off at Cadbury’s Direct

http://www.vouchercodes.com/vouchers/cadburygiftsdirect.htm



This week, retailers announced massive sales, kicking off a price war on the high street. Debenhams revealed plans for a £250 million four-dale sale offering massive discounts, while Asda and Tesco announced plans to cut prices on hundreds of lines.



James Carter, managing director of VoucherCodes.com says: “The high street has seen a lot of pitched battling to capture consumer attention. The vouchers we’re receiving are truly the sign that the season is just beginning. Online discounting is now going to kick off in a big way.



“Other retailers such as Oasis and Dorothy Perkins revealed voucher codes for 20-25% off their normal retail price earlier this month – but we at VoucherCodes.com don’t think it will end there. Savvy shoppers need to keep track of retail offers every day as I’m positive 30, 40 and 50% discounts will become the norm as Christmas day approaches.”



VoucherCodes.com offers a weekly newsletter distributed on Thursdays in addition to a regularly updated Twitter feed at @vouchercodes.com to help consumers keep track of the steadily spiraling voucher codes on offer.



To get a bargain, shoppers are encouraged to sign up and enter one of the frequent free voucher contests being planned each week from now until Christmas Day.



A current competition to win £50 of Benefit cosmetics has already seen an uptake of over 200 followers in less than 24 hours of operation.



NOTES:

1. Visit http://www.vouchercodes.com for more offers and to sign up to the free weekly newsletter to keep you up to date with the latest codes and discount

