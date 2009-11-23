“KURO Friday” Deals from BestBuyPCS.COM

Abington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2009 -- Just in time for “Black Friday,” high-end home theater reseller http://www.bestbuypcs.com has announced a very special promotion on Pioneer “Kuro”-series home theater displays that may be the ultimate “Black Friday” deal.



Thanks to a special arrangement, http://www.bestbuypcs.com has obtained one of the country’s largest inventories of Pioneer’s Elite KURO series plasma displays and projectors and is now offering them at incredible savings for high-end home theater enthusiasts.



“’Kuro’ is the Japanese word for the color black and it’s the best way to describe the incredible black levels achieved by these displays,” said Scott Aemisegger, President, bestbuypcs.com. “We purchased a distributor’s entire remaining stock of Pioneer Kuro products and we’re offering them to our customers at fantastic savings.”



For example, the Pioneer Elite Pro141fd, originally with an MSRP of $7000, is now available for $3999. The Elite Pro151fd, with an MSRP of $6,500, is now only $4798. And, at $2,995, the Pioneer KURO Pro-101fd is 33 percent below its MSRP.



“For front projection fans we have an incredible deal on the PRO-FPJ1, Pioneer’s only 3-chip 1080p LCOS projector,” added Aemisegger. “This definitive home theater projector has an MSRP of $9000 yet we’re selling it for $3,998.”



Long preferred by custom home theater installers and “videophiles,” the Pioneer KURO series has been regarded as among the finest displays available. In addition to outstanding black levels, KURO plasma displays have excellent color accuracy, low noise levels and superior clarity.



About BestBuyP.C.S.:

Founded in 1999, BestBuyP.C.S. is a leading home theater retailer of consumer and professional-grade electronics, specializing in high-end home theater, government and corporate presentation markets. The company has been consistently rated a "5-Star" trusted reseller from respected consumer authorities including ResellerRatings, PriceGrabber and NextTag.

