Le Chef Mobile Offers New Appetite Stimulus Program

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2009 -- According to Chef/Owner Jenatton, “Most restaurants try to cut corners, but flavor suffers as a result. I prefer to find affordable alternatives that keep the quality of flavor high.” Starting his personal chef service in 1985 instead of opening a restaurant, Chef Pierre Jenatton has always prided himself in the quality of the food he prepares for the price.



Other value-add services that Le Chef Mobile offers include no 100-300% markup on wines, like often found in restaurants or with caterers. He works with a number of wine boutiques that find him great boutique wines at surprisingly affordable prices.



Recently, Le Chef Mobile has added other services in response to customer demands and changes in the marketplace. For example, crepe parties are a big hit for either bridal brunches or birthday celebrations. Le Chef Mobile meal plans are especially popular for new moms or families, where a week’s worth of dinners can be delivered, to be re-heated or frozen as needed.



Especially this year, as patrons scale down celebrations, Le Chef Mobile is working with clients to offer holiday platters dropped off, or partial dinners where clients prepare one of the courses, and Le Chef Mobile handles the rest. According to Jenatton, “I make all of my own food, so it’s easy to work with all budgets; I have a very efficient staff who keep labor costs down.”



Chef Jenatton is the owner a personal chef service called Le Chef Mobile. Starting in Boulder, Colorado in 1985, Jenatton first created his service preparing dinners for clients using their facilities, then serving the food and cleaning up afterwards. Having worked in Paris, Boulder, Dallas, San Francisco, Carmel and now Boston, Jenatton has over 35 years experience as a chef in France and the US.



Le Chef Mobile has been featured on NBC in Denver, Colorado as well as the Boston Globe and Community Newspapers. Jenatton has taught at the Cambridge Center for Adult Education, Dover-Sherborn Community Education, Wellesley Continuing Education and the French Library. He has been featured in the Boston Magazine and on the New England Food Network as well as The Phantom Gourmet and Fox 25 News.



For additional information on Le Chef Mobile’s Appetite Stimulus Program, contact Jeanine Buckley at chefmobile2@gmail.com or view company website at http://www.chefmobile.com.

