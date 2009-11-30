Ariel Laboratories Partners with TEMPTU to Introduce At-Home Airbrush Makeup Innovation for Consumers

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2009 -- Flawless makeup application, once the exclusive domain of professional makeup artists, has been revolutionized by a do-it-yourself technology called the TEMPTU AIRbrush Makeup System®. New Jersey-based product development and manufacturing company Ariel Laboratories has collaborated with TEMPTU, the leader in airbrush makeup and revolutionary beauty technologies, in creating the makeup formula for the TEMPTU AIRbrush Makeup System. This innovative, at-home device utilizes patent-pending, disposable AIR pods to deliver high-performance, flawless, professional airbrushed results. Once reserved for professional use behind-the-scenes on film, television, and fashion shoots, this brand new beauty innovation has been redesigned to be more user-friendly and for the first time allows consumers to achieve professional quality airbrush results without the complexities of a professional system.



Launched in August 2009 on Sephora.com and in Sephora stores nationwide, the TEMPTU AIRbrush Makeup System is the brainchild of TEMPTU CEO Michael Benjamin. Those in the makeup industry will recognize the Temptu name as a leader in makeup innovations and professional airbrush applications. The latter was Benjamin’s original inspiration for the do-it-yourself technology.



Temptu products have been used on television series that include Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives, and 24, in blockbuster Hollywood films like X-Men and The Spirit, used behind the scenes for Christian Dior, Max Azria, and Reem Acra, and featured in major publications like Oprah, Vogue and InStyle.



From the outset, Ariel Laboratories embraced Benjamin’s passion for the AIRbrush System and the product formulation needed to help actualize it. “Michael came to me with his vision for reinventing a complicated professional product and creating a simple version for consumers without compromising the technique and quality of the makeup.” said Peter Bohm, President and Chief Chemist for Ariel Laboratories. “We devoted significant resources toward the development of the line,” said Bohm. “The formula had to be of just the right composition to come smoothly out of the AIR pods and provide clean, even pigment distribution with every application. We came up with a state-of-the-art makeup formula that – when coupled with this innovative technology – made it possible for women everywhere to achieve flawless professional makeup application.”



TEMPTU’s line will continue to roll out to additional Sephora stores across the country in early 2010, and is set to debut on QVC in late December 2009. The AIRbrush system was recently honored as a finalist at the HBA 2009 International Package Design Awards (IPDA), a competition that showcases innovations from designers, suppliers, and marketers.



TEMPTU AIR pods are designed to last an average of two - three months of use, so AIR pod™ Foundation is sold in pairs and blushes and highlighters are sold as individual units. The AIR pods launched with twelve shades of foundation, four shades of highlighter, and four shades of blush. “The best part is that you don’t have to be a makeup professional to get outstanding results with the Temptu AIRbrush,” Bohm added. “Anyone with a steady hand can achieve professional results without going to the salon.”



Ariel Labs has also formulated, developed and manufactured the ancillary line to the TEMPTU AIRbrush Makeup System called RETOUCH, a makeup-filled pen that is available in a liquid and powdered form.



About Ariel Laboratories

Ariel Laboratories is a product development laboratory and manufacturer headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ with three sites serving manufacturing and filling needs. Established in 1987 and under the direction of Master Chemist and President Peter Bohm, Ariel Laboratories is FDA compliant in both cosmetics and OTC products, and develops and manufactures products in both major categories in most all formats. The company actively supports small and medium-sized companies in the advancement of the cosmetic sciences.



For more information on Ariel Laboratories, visit: http://www.ariellabs.com.



For more information on TEMPTU, and the TEMPTU AIRbrush Makeup System, visit http://www.temptu.com.



