New MS Word Password Cracker 10 Times Faster

St. Petersburg, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2009 -- The recovery algorithm for passwords to open Microsoft Word 97-2003 documents has been significantly improved and optimized, making recovery up to ten times faster depending on the processor used.



Accent WORD Password Recovery 3.0 recovers VBA passwords and passwords to modify all types of Microsoft Word documents almost instantly. The program also recovers passwords to open Microsoft Word 95 documents instantly.



Accent WORD Password Recovery 3.0 uses the power of AccentSoft's Advanced Mask Composer and Advanced Dictionary Manager to optimize mask and dictionary attacks on hard-to-recover passwords to open Microsoft Word 97-2003 documents. Accent WORD Password Recovery 3.0 supports Microsoft Word 2007 documents that are compatible with Microsoft Word 97-2003.

With its simple graphic interface and Create Task Wizard, even beginners can use Accent WORD Password Recovery 3.0 to recover passwords of any degree of difficulty.



Licenses and Pricing

Accent WORD Password Recovery 3.0 is proven to work with all current versions of Microsoft Windows, from Windows 7 all the way back to Windows 95. A home use license costs $30 and a corporate license costs $40.



About the AccentSoft Team

The AccentSoft Team has been developing software for Windows since 1999. AccentSoft specializes in password recovery for popular file formats and digital photo processing. The Team's most popular products are Accent OFFICE Password Recovery and SnapTouch.



For more information on the AccentSoft Team and its products and technologies, visit http://www.accentsoft.com

