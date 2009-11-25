InetServices Expands with CoreSite Data Center

Natick, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2009 -- InetServices (http://www.inetservices.com), a provider of dedicated servers and managed dedicated server hosting for small and medium businesses (SMBs), today announced it has expanded its operations with the opening of its second data center location in the Boston area. The addition of this facility triples the company’s total capacity to 6,000 servers.



“Even in this tough economy we have continued to see exceptional growth which has our first data center facility at near full capacity. We choose CoreSite’s Boston data center for its data center expansion because it offers everything we demand in a SAS70 Type II certified facility.” says Kevin Soendker, chief operating officer of InetServices. “With nearly 125,000 square feet of private data center space and 30 Megawatts of power, we will be able to expand our footprint another 4,000 servers without any issues.”



The new facility is expected to be online January 1, 2010 with 1000 servers ready for immediate delivery. Besides the additional footprint the new data center offers an additional 6Gb of bandwidth connectivity will be added.



“This second site will also give us a disaster recovery site for our newly released Cloud hosting services.” said Mr. Soendker. “This is the first part of our data center virtualization strategy. Our plans are to expand to a third data center facility located on the west coast by the third quarter of 2010 to allow our customers the ability to purchase dedicated or virtual servers in different geographical locations.”



About InetServices:

InetServices is the leading provider of affordable high performance dedicated servers, managed dedicated servers, and cloud computing. The company focus is small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that require high-performance, high-reliability, and 24 / 7 live customer support, but don't have the budget of a large enterprise. InetServices hosts thousands of SMBs from over 52 countries worldwide. Backed by an enterprise-class network and a state-of-the-art SAS70 Type II certified data center, InetServices provides a competitive advantage necessary for businesses to compete. For more information, visit http://www.inetservices.com or call 800-545-4194.



