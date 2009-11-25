CC Intelligent Solutions Wins 2009 “Best Product or Service Technology Company of the year” at NCTA’s Prestigious 21 Awards

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2009 -- CC Intelligent Solutions today announced it has won the 2009 NCTA 21 Award in the category of “Best Product or Service Technology Company of the Year.” The company was recognized at the annual awards gala on Thursday, November 12 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Cary, N.C., and Chip Bullock, CC Intelligent Solutions Co-founder and CEO, accepted the award before a record 650 business and technology leaders from across the state.



The NCTA 21 Awards are recognized as North Carolina’s most prestigious awards, celebrating innovation and excellence in North Carolina. This annual showcase honors companies and individuals in 21 categories who represent the best and brightest in technology and business.



CC Intelligent Solutions is a Raleigh-based IT Software and Services company implementing software solutions for the Department of Defense and State Government Agencies. “We owe this award to our people and their commitment to going above and beyond the call of duty, whether that is deploying into harm’s way to write software in Afghanistan or working many consecutive hours completing the next version of our cGov360™ product,” said Bullock. “An NCTA 21 award is an important honor we are particularly proud to receive.”



“This year’s 21 Awards truly showcase the best technology and innovation that our state has to offer,” said Brooks Raiford, president and chief executive officer of NCTA. “We couldn’t be more pleased to congratulate CC Intelligent Solutions as a company that is leading North Carolina’s technology industry, and we are proud to recognize them as a winner of the ‘Best Product or Service Technology Company of the Year’ award.”



About NCTA

The North Carolina Technology Association’s mission is “Making North Carolina #1 in Technology and Technology #1 in North Carolina.” The organization does this through three main focus areas: executive engagement, public affairs, and enabling member transition to a technology-enabled workforce. For more information, visit our website at http://www.nctechnology.org.



About CC Intelligent Solution, Inc.

CC Intelligent Solutions is an IT solutions provider specializing in the Federal and State government spaces. CCIS’ award winning solutions have helped save lives in Iraq and Afghanistan and helped save tax dollars at home. CCIS solutions are built using a 360° approach which maximizes user adoption and client value. Founded in Raleigh, NC in 2001, CCIS has 40 employees, primarily located in their Raleigh development center, but with a history of deploying forward and writing software “in the foxhole.” For more information, visit our website at:

http://www.ccis-inc.com



