Transforming Communities: KidWorks Opens New Center on Townsend Street

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2009 -- On December 2nd from 4-6pm KidWorks, in conjunction with Orange Housing and C & C Development will present the Grand Opening of the KidWorks Center on Townsend Street. This center operates after-school programs for 75 K-12th grade students while providing space for community forums and enrichment classes. The Townsend Street Task Force was an instrumental effort that brought Orange Housing and C & C Development to renovate 6 apartment complexes and construct the KidWorks Center. This task force is a more than 50 person group made up of police officers, city officials, Townsend Street residents, apartment complex owners, educators and community organization members. The KidWorks Center on Townsend Street is a beautiful component of the apartment renovation and community revitalization effort. This project has been is the works for two years as part of the continued transformation of Townsend Street. Townsend Street is a notorious street in central Santa Ana, known for gang activity, drug deals, violence and poverty. KidWorks has offered education and parent engagement program on Townsend Street for the past 13 years out of a converted apartment. This new community center is a realized dream of the residents of Townsend Street as it will provide more space for tutoring, enrichment activities, adult education and community engagement programs.



About KidWorks

KidWorks serves 3,000 community members each year with 350 children enrolled in weekly education and enrichment programs. KidWorks is proud to be a part of the grassroots transformation of the community of central Santa Ana. City Councilman David Benavides will make a short presentation at the Grand Opening as a long-time community leader, neighborhood resident and KidWorks supporter. Attendees will be able to tour the KidWorks Center as well as two of the renovated apartments. All are welcome to come and celebrate these new beginnings for children and families in central Santa Ana.

