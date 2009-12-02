Urgent Fury: 2010 Season Announced

Simpsonville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2009 -- Urgent Fury has released their 2010 season schedule. The coming year’s events will include two qualifying tournaments followed by a thirteen week invitational TacMap tournament. New to the 2010 line-up is Infinity Ward’s latest release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.



To win a coveted spot in Urgent Fury’s signature TacMap Invitational, teams will have to compete in one of two qualifying tournaments throughout the year. Titles featured will be Modern Warfare 2 for both Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 and Socom Confrontation for Playstation 3. The first qualifying event for Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled for February followed by Socom in April.



Urgent Fury is an online console-gaming community who has built its impeccable reputation by providing unique, intuitive, and exciting scenario-based TacMap style tournaments. Community members all echo the same sentiment, “Competing in Urgent Fury is not only a battle, its an intense, overwhelming experience.” UF co-owner Shane Bell credits Urgent Fury's success to the “amazing members” that make up the community. “Our members are committed to playing in a cheat-free and respectful environment and do not tolerate any other way.”



Urgent Fury was founded in 2002 on the motto of “Win with Honor, Lose with Dignity.” With new teams being evaluated on gamesmanship, integrity, and fair game-play during Urgent Fury’s three week evaluation process known as Boot Camp, the community is able to maintain a highly successful tournament arena for like-minded console gamers. Urgent Fury can be found at http://www.urgentfury.com.

