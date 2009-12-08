Make-A-Wish of Eastern North Carolina Names New President and CEO and Development Director

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2009 -- Ziva Raney, currently serving as Director of Development with Make-A-Wish Foundation of Eastern North Carolina, has been appointed to President and CEO of the same organization, following a year of interim leadership and an extensive nation-wide search.



Prior to joining Make-A-Wish in 2008, Ms. Raney served as the Associate Executive Director of the Durham-Chapel Hill Jewish Federation. Her earlier experience includes leadership roles in nonprofit organizations and programs in Arkansas, New York and Washington, D.C.



Ms. Raney’s past experience as an Executive Director, as well as her recent tenure at Make-A-Wish, make her an ideal fit for the top staff position. Her extensive work to revitalize and build the development program at Make-A-Wish has strengthened the organization’s position, and her commitment to seeing their plans for growth succeed will further her impact.



Immediately upon her appointment as CEO, Ms. Raney completed a search for a new Development Director to continue the organization’s work to fulfill their aggressive fundraising plans. Don Fowler, formerly with Duke University and the Emily Krzyzewski Family Life Center, has been hired to fill this role. Mr. Fowler’s previous experience with financial institutions and athletic development provide an extensive background in relationship building and fundraising, and his management skills will be essential to realizing Make-A-Wish’s goals.



“We are honored to have had the opportunity to continue to partner with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and are excited about the future of this organization” stated Sherry Heuser, President of Capability Company, the consulting firm that supported the searches. “We know Ms. Raney’s compelling vision, paired with Mr. Fowler’s development strategies, will ensure Make-A-Wish’s vibrant, successful future.”



About the Make-a-Wish Foundation

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Eastern North Carolina grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Since 1986, over 1,950 children in eastern North Carolina have received an unforgettable wish experience. In the fiscal year which concluded August 31, 2009, Make-A-Wish Foundation of Eastern North Carolina granted 162 wishes; nearly 400 children are diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition annually that live within the 49 counties they serve.



About Capability Company

Capability Company provides search services in partnership with nonprofit organizations to help them hire the best team members to fit their needs and fulfill the mission. To find out more about our services and to see how we can help you, visit http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call (919) 791-3700.

