Busiest Day Yet on VoucherCodes.com

Oxford, Oxfordshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2009 -- VoucherCodes.com (http://www.vouchercodes.com), the UK’s original website providing voucher codes, promotional codes and discounts to savvy online shoppers, today announced traffic results for the site, confirming that the UK’s actual Cyber Monday is the first Monday in December. Traffic was up 7% compared to last Monday (November 30th, 2009), confirming that when compared to American consumers, Brits prefer to start their bargain hunting one week later.



Traffic figures were also up in a like-for-like comparison with last year. Compared with the same sales day in 2008 (Monday, December 8th, 2008) traffic on VoucherCodes.com was up 122% and sales were up 143%. The peak time for traffic occurred at 9.27pm, confirming that online shopping is the desired choice by UK consumers due to its money and time saving solutions.



James Carter, managing director and founder of VoucherCodes.com says: “Yesterday was a record-breaking day for us; however, we feel this is just the start of a bumper week for money-saving shoppers. In contrast, to what we have seen with November’s gloomy High Street figures, last month was extremely busy for us – and it is looking like December is going to continue along the same path.



“For the past few months, we have also noticed a shift in buying patterns. While Monday is still the busiest day of the week, Tuesdays and Sunday evenings are rapidly catching up in terms of traffic. We won’t be surprised if the traffic figures continue to boom as last year our traffic and sales figures for the second Monday of December almost beat the numbers we had for the UK’s Cyber Monday. With purses and wallets tightened, the question is how long shoppers are going to wait before they take the plunge and make a purchase. Voucher codes are proving to be a key decision maker in transforming that purchase into a confirmed sale.”



