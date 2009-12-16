Giving Back: KidWorks Youth Donate Teddy Bears to Children at CHOC

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2009 -- On December 18th at 3:45pm high school students from KidWorks will be delivering 40 teddy bears to children at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County. KidWorks is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming challenged neighborhoods within central Santa Ana by building on the strengths and potential in the community through education, character formation and personal development. Youth at KidWorks come from a neighborhood that is known for gang activity, drug deals, violence and poverty. KidWorks combats these negative forces by building on existing community assets and becoming a model of community transformation. The KidWorks centers are a safe haven for youth and families and a place for learning, nurturing, and leadership development.



One of the main components of KidWorks is leadership development and giving back to the community. This holiday season is a time for youth, no matter what their economic and personal situation, to cherish the blessings they have and learn about the importance of giving. The High School students from KidWorks will have a chance to experience the joy of giving, as they donate teddy bears to the Child Life program at CHOC.



The Children’s Hospital of Orange County understands the importance of play as children in the hospital experience heightened stress and anxiety. Through the hospital's Child Life program, children are provided emotional and developmental support to help minimize the anxiety they might be experiencing. In cheerful playrooms, they enjoy a variety of toys, create works of art and culinary masterpieces, and even visit with pets through the Pet Therapy Program. Children are also encouraged to gain an understanding of their hospital experiences through medical play and preparation.



KidWorks serves 3,000 community members each year with 350 children enrolled in weekly education and enrichment programs. KidWorks is proud to be a part of the grassroots transformation of the community of central Santa Ana.

