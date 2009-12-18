CEEOA Are to Host a Set of Webinars on Presentation of It Outsourcing Potential of the Central and Eastern European Countries

Kiev, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2009 -- Central and Eastern European Outsourcing Association are to host a set of webinars designed to present IT outsourcing potential of the largest countries from Central and Eastern Europe. The webinars are scheduled for January 2010 through March 2010 and will provide the presentation of the opportunities for IT outsourcing development in the countries of the CEE region – Ukraine, Romania, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Bulgaria. The national industry associations will host the separate webinars on each country presentation.



The main objective of the webinars is to popularize the Central and Eastern European region as a provider of offshore and nearshore outsourcing IT services. The participants of the webinars will be able to receive the detailed information about each country from the region, learn the advantages of business setting up and development in the countries, level of attainment and number of the graduates of IT professions. The speakers will present the main centers of IT outsourcing in the countries and the most significant case studies.



The webinars are intended for the audience of outsourcing services consumers, who are looking for the opportunities to collaborate, set up R&D offices in the CEE countries, and those who are interested to start working in the IT outsourcing industry.



Mr. Saulius Masalskis, Chairman and Managing Director of Baltic Outsourcing Association, noted, “It is our first series of online presentations on the general overview of the CEE countries, but we intend to hosting the webinars on continuing basis with the detailed reporting about the separate market segments and presentations from the leading CEE companies. The webinar format allows us to be more closer to our clients and to cover the sector of middle and small business, which is still not enough using the advantages of outsourcing for their business activities.”



The series of webinars will consist of 6 independent webinars, first of which will be held on 13th of January.



Webinars schedule and organizers:



13 January, 2010 – Ukraine, the webinar is hosted by Ukrainian Hi-Tech Initiative (http://www.hi-tech.org.ua)

27 January, 2010 – Romania, the webinar is hosted by Employers’ Association of the Software and Services Industry –ANIS (http://www.anis.ro)

10 February, 2010 – Hungary, the webinar is hosted by Hungarian Service and Outsourcing Association – HOA (http://www.hoa.hu)

24 February, 2010 – Lithuania, the webinar is hosted by Baltic Outsourcing Association – BOA (http://www.balticoutsourcing.com)

10 March, 2010 – Poland, the webinar is hosted by Association of IT & Business Process Services Companies – ASPIRE (http://www.aspire.org.pl)

24 March, 2010 – Bulgaria, the webinar is hosted by Bulgarian Web Association – BWA (http://www.bwa.bg)



Attending of the webinars will provide an opportunity to make the first step in the collaboration with outsourcing companies from Central and Eastern Europe.



All webinars are free to attend. Register for the webinars now! (http://ceeoa.org/en/news/ceeoa-news/registration-webinars-ceeoa/index.html)



About CEEOA

Central and Eastern European Outsourcing Association (CEEOA) (www.ceeoa.org) was founded in 2008. The members of the association are the leading national IT and Outsourcing associations from the Central and Eastern Europe, among them Baltic Outsourcing Association (BOA), Ukrainian HI-TECH Initiative, Hungarian Service Industry and Outsourcing Association (HOA), Employers’ Association of the Software and Services Industry (ANIS) from Romania, Bulgarian Web Association (BWA) and ASPIRE - Association of IT & Business Process Services Companies (Poland). One of the main objectives of CEEOA is to promote the Central and Eastern European Region as competitive alternative to other Global offshoring destinations, and to increase services delivery quality and volume to the recognized standards.



