Is the January Sale Phenomenon a Thing of the Past? Are Voucher Codes the New Way to Shop for Bargains?

Oxford, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2009 -- The days of consumers fighting for the best high street bargains on Boxing Day as retailers opened their doors to hoards of overnight queuing crowds is now a thing of the past as more and more discounts become available online, earlier. Big brands are so eager to get sales that they’ve been offering big discounts since as early as November.



Experts have been quoted as saying they think it’s only a matter of time until the January Sale becomes the Christmas sale.



James Carter, Managing Director and Co-founder of VoucherCodes.com says: “We were the first discount voucher codes site to launch five years ago and during that time we’ve seen bigger discounts hit earlier and earlier. This year we saw fashion brand Firetrap offer a 50% discount in the first week of November; something that would never have happened ten years ago.



“This example shows how eager retailers are to ensure they cut above the rest. With sites such as www.vouchercodes.com, we allow consumers to shop more cleverly and be much savvier. They can, and they do, and retailers have become fully switched on to that and almost have to bow down to the power of the consumer, and Christmas has been no exception. Voucher Codes are definitely becoming the more astute way to shop.”



There is always the argument that shoppers like to touch and feel what they’re buying and retailers take this into account and offer printable vouchers, to entice shoppers to their stores. Homebase has just offered a 15% voucher code on all kitchens, bathrooms and home delivery furniture on orders over £50, exclusive to www.VoucherCodes.com - http://www.vouchercodes.com/vouchers/homebase.htm.



Carter adds; “If consumers prefer to actually get out on the high street they can still be savvy by simply checking online for voucher codes or special discount offers and use those offers in-store or go home and order online. With the iPhone and other gadgets allowing the internet to be accessed remotely this can easily be done, whilst standing in the shop, next to what they want to buy!”



VoucherCodes.com offers a weekly newsletter distributed in addition to a regularly updated Twitter feed at @vouchercodes.com. These are just some of the ways consumers can keep track of the steadily spiraling voucher codes on offer.



