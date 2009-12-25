Christmas Day Marks the Beginning of a Spending Frenzy With Shoppers Searching for the Best Voucher Codes and Offers

Oxford, Oxfordshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/25/2009 -- As the nation enjoys Christmas Day, the Daily Mail claims that almost 5 million of us will be shopping online. The report suggests that rather than watching the Queen’s speech consumers will be at the computer searching for the latest discount codes.



With voucher code offers and discounts set to hit virtual stores in the early hours of Christmas Day, VoucherCodes.com forecasts its busiest day to be December 29 with estimated traffic and sales figures up more than 97% based on this time last year.



James Carter, Managing Director of VoucherCodes.com, says: “The busiest day for VoucherCodes.com has always fallen on the first working day after Christmas. This has been the pattern for the past four years.



“This is mainly due to the fact that people are back at work and in the traditional limbo before New Year, and often spend their time shopping instead of working, coupled with early-January Sale deals.



Whilst we do see a rise in browsers on Boxing Day, the bulk of purchases are made on the first working day which falls on Tuesday 29th this year”.



The recent heavy snowfall, just a weekend before the big day, resulted in disappointing sales for retailers. It was reported by BBC Online that there was a 6.9% decrease in the number of shoppers visiting the high street on 19 and 20 December. After such a disappointing weekend, experts predict that the pressure is on for many multi-channel retailers to boost sales by launching fierce discounts in the run up to the January sales.



VoucherCodes.com is expecting to see many savvy shoppers visit its site over the Christmas period, looking for the strongest offer codes, including discounts for travel, electrical, clothing and furniture outlets.



James Carter, continues: “With the weather causing loss of sales and last year’s Christmas being affected by the credit crunch, we have seen retailers use online discounting much more this year as part of their wider marketing strategy.



“Retailers have acknowledged the impact that these discounts can have on consumers’ shopping behaviour and have resorted to offering some exclusive and cut-throat discounts with us. As soon as Christmas is upon us consumers start thinking about buying for themselves again because they know it’s their market to do so. We want shoppers to continue to be savvy, and by offering them the best voucher codes, we can ensure we keep our loyal customer base happy.”



This week, VoucherCodes.com has some great codes on travel, electricals, clothing and furniture merchants that demonstrate the value on offer to consumers:



