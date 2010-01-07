New Year Sees a Travel Boom As Brits Escape the Snow With Discount Voucher Codes

Oxford, Oxfordshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2010 -- As the nation settles back into work mode after the Christmas break, BBC News Online reports the first day back to the grindstone is the most unproductive day of the year.



It seems a back log of emails and an extensive to-do list is enough to shut employees off and start thinking of a getaway. The Daily Mail states that as many as 64% of workers across the UK found holiday booking a way of shrugging off the back-to-work blues. A staggering 11% increase compared to January 2009.



Another travel website claimed that that short breaks are up to sixth place in the poll of priority spends compared with last year (Travel Weekly)



With many consumers going without a winter holiday last year due to financial pressures, it looks like 2010 has the potential to be a good year for travel trade.



Those looking to book the summer 2010 vacation should book now to take advantage of great New Year discounts, found easily online.



James Carter, Managing Director of VoucherCodes.com says: “The first day back to work after the holidays is tough for many workers.

January is the peak month for discounts and offers and consumers can get an even better offer by using discounts codes. VoucherCodes.com is currently offering exclusive discounts for top travel providers such as Expedia and Low Cost Holidays.”



