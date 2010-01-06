The Latest in Pet Apparel – Licensed Team Jerseys with Matching Dog Leashes and Dog Collars

Delray Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2010 -- WaggstoRiches.com now carries the finest in officially licensed team Jerseys, Leashes and Collars. Wear your NFL team jerseys with pride, side by side with your best friend as you root and “ruf” your favorite teams to victory. The matching NFL jerseys, dog collars, and dog leashes make for a perfect football, basketball, baseball or hockey ensemble. Licensed pet sports gear is in stock now, right in time for the playoffs and bowl games.



Waggs to Riches, http://www.waggstoriches.com is known as one of the top providers of Teacup puppy and Tiny Teacup puppy accessories in Florida and in the US. Located in the beautiful community of Delray Beach, Florida, Waggs to Riches is run by a very passionate owner-mother/daughter team. Kim Curler and Taylor ensure everyone who enters the store has a great experience.



Visit us online at http://www.waggstoriches.com or stop by our store at 505 East Atlantic Ave. Delray Beach, Florida.



About Waggs to Riches

Waggs to Riches, "the nation's premiere full-service pet boutique", offers the finest in toy breed puppies. We are not a typical retail store. Our puppies are hand-selected, vaccinated, microchipped and pre-spoiled for your convenience. The Waggs to Riches staff is devoted to the health and wellbeing of our puppies. We lovingly pamper each and every one of our furry bundles of joy, making your "furry tails come true." We also carry luxury pet toys, pet clothing and accessories to pamper your pooch

