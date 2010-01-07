Unity Bank Supports Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity in Building Hope

Clinton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2010 -- As part of Unity Bank’s ongoing commitment to charitable causes and community outreach projects, twelve employees, including the CFO, several branch managers and back office personnel, participated in Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity (RVHFH) Chapter’s home build in Bridgewater on December 8, 2009.



According to Rosemary Fellner, Marketing Officer Vice President, Unity Bank, “We signed up to sponsor a corporate build, committing $1400.00 and a team of employees who donated their time and hearts to help with the concrete footings and sheathing work for the home that was being built. This was an opportunity not only to provide financial support, but also to have a hands-on impact in one of the many communities we serve.”



Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity (RVHFH), an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, is committed to improving the lives of low-income families throughout Somerset and Hunterdon counties by helping them build and buy their own simple, decent homes. Habitat offers families a hand up,

not a hand out.



Unity Bank CFO, Alan Bedner, commented, “In addition to helping an excellent cause, this was a great team-building exercise. Working with totally different skills to help the community as a group was an extremely rewarding experience for all of us.”



Unity Bank has branches in Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren counties in New Jersey, and Northampton County in Pennsylvania. The bank began as First Community Bank in 1991 with two branches and thirty employees. It now has over one hundred and sixty employees.



