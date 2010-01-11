If the Buddha Was an Alcoholic

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2010 -- Kevin Griffin, author, co-founder of the Buddhist Recovery Network and a leading authority on Buddhism and the 12-Step Recovery Program of Alcoholics Anonymous is giving a lecture at Against The Stream Buddhist Meditation Society on Friday, February 5, 2010 at 7:30pm.



Talk and dessert reception is sponsored by Writers in Treatment



Against the Stream Buddhist Meditation Society is located in a historic building in East Hollywood and was founded by Noah Levine, author of Dharma Punx and Against the Stream: A Buddhist Manual for Spiritual Revolutionaries.



Admission $10. R.S.V.P. info@writersintreatment.org or call 818-762-0461. There will be a desert reception after the talk. Kevin Griffin is the author of “One Breath at a Time: Buddhism and the Twelve Steps”, and the new book, “A Burning Desire: Dharma God and the Path of Recovery”.



Mr. Griffin has been featured on radio and in many national magazines and newspapers. He lectures on meditation and facilitates workshops worldwide.

One CEU is provided for professionals by Recovery View Online Journal.

