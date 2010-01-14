Expanded Blister Packaging Capacity for Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging

Clifton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2010 -- Compass Pharma Services, LLC today announced it expanded its blister packaging capacity for contract pharmaceutical packaging and contract vitamin packaging customers with the installation of a new high-speed blister packaging machine from Uhlmann USA.



“Blister packaging and unit dose packaging continues to grow in popularity among our pharmaceutical packaging and nutritional packaging customers,” said Tony Fenno, chief operating officer. “Our investment in additional blister packaging capacity was necessary to keep pace with this increased demand.”



According to Compass, the new blister packaging system (Uhlmann thermoformer UPS4) operates up to 50 cycles per minute depending upon product size, configuration and packaging material.



“Uhlmann systems are among the most widely used blister packaging machines in the pharmaceutical and nutrition industry,” added Fenno. “This new machine supports Compass’ business strategy of providing contract pharmaceutical packaging services with the same quality and consistency of in-house production.”



With the installation of the new machine, Compass Pharma can produce cold foil blisters or thermoformed blister packages from PVC, PVDC, and barrier films such as PCTFE (Aclar®). Package and fill consistency are assured with a fully integrated vision detection system that continuously inspects manufacturing quality and tablet or capsule fill accuracy.



Among Compass Pharma’s new cGMP blister packaging capabilities:



• Integrated filling and large-format tooling option to fill multiple tablets/capsules into a common blister, ideal for regimen and compliance packaging.

• Inline cartoning and secondary operations for a complete turnkey line

• Inline flexo printing for high-quality, cost effective package labeling options.

• Balcony construction for full cGMP packaging requirements

• Deep-draw (12 mm to 35mm) thermoforming capabilities for large tablets/capsules.

• Chilled feed area, isolated from heating elements, to allow for packaging of temperature-sensitive products including probiotics.



About Compass Pharma:

Compass Pharma Services, LLC is an independently owned and operated contract cGMP packaging company located in Clifton, NJ. Originally founded as General Packaging Services in 1949, Compass today operates a fully-equipped cGMP contract packaging facility on a two-shift-per-day schedule for packaging solid dose preparations, liquids and powders into virtually all packaging forms including blister packaging, pouches, bottles and cans. Customers include pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, virtual pharma and manufacturers of over-the-counter (OTC) products.

