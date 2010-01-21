A "Change" Comes to Orange County Catholic Chorale

Huntington Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2010 -- The Orange County Catholic Chorale, a masterworks chorus formed in 2002, is changing its name effective with its 2010 season to the Orange County Choral Society. According to Ken Keller, board president, the name change is designed to allow for more diverse musical genre programs and, also, to not infer any specific “affiliation.”



"Like many choirs, we have had to take stock of our present formation and move on with what is best for the future growth of the organization,” said Keller. “At the time it was formed, OCCC consisted almost exclusively of members from local Catholic parish choirs. Although we are a non-denominational organization and have always welcomed members from other faith communities, the name ‘Catholic’ could be seen by many as being ‘too specific’ and limiting.” The new name, added Keller, still allows us to continue the organization’s mission of “promoting an appreciation of choral music in Orange County by providing an accessible and professional classical music experience that enriches the cultural life of the community.”



Christopher Gravis, the group’s newly appointed Artistic Director, adds “We are very excited about implementing new strategies for the ensemble as we make it more visible in the community with a new diverse membership drive and programs to increase awareness, involvement and support from the corporate sector.”



The 2010 season will begin March 27th with a Silent Auction fundraiser and evening of jazz, wine, food and great bargains. The May 15th concert will feature Brahms’ Ein deutsches Requiem followed July 3rd by the annual free Stars and Stripes Forever Concert. The final event of the season will be an All Souls Day Remembrance program featuring Fauré’s Requiem.



An orientation night for new, returning members and individuals just seeking more information about the group will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 26th from 7:30 to 9:00 PM at The Center at Founders Village, 17967 Bushard St., Fountain Valley 92708. Rehearsals will begin in February. All interested singers are encouraged to learn more about the organization and its upcoming season. Additional information about the Orange County Choral Society is available at the current website: http://www.OCCatholicChorale.org .



