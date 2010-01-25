The Online Business Management For The Agriculture Community Announces Their Traffic Geyser Certified Virtual Assistant Services Connection

Erie, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2010 -- Susan Rogers, founder of the Online Business Management For The Agriculture Community, announced that they have received a $3000 scholarship to the Traffic Geyser Summit being held in San Diego, CA where they will be learning how to create iPhone applications among other Internet Marketing and Social Media strategies that they can bring to their clients. Rogers received news that she was one of fifteen who received the scholarship after successfully completing the Traffic Geyser Certified VA Training Course, the very first Technology-Specific training program developed in partnership with TrafficGeyser.com’s owner Mike Koenings, Internet Marketer and Consultant to Tony Robbins and Paula Abdul.



Since 2007, there has been a rapid increase in the importance of Social Media Marketing and the use of online video to promote businesses. According to Rogers, Farmers who use the Internet to promote their farms through the use of video will out rank their competitors by 55%. To leverage the power of video and other key internet marketing tools, Traffic Geyer has designed a user-friendly and innovative platform that allows businesses to create and mass-distribute online videos, podcasts and articles to various Social Media distribution points, thereby exploding their natural search listings for their most targeted keywords. This system helps Rogers and her clients climb to the top listings in Google and other Search Engines and generate a high level of targeted website traffic and results.



However, since many busy farmers lack sufficient time to devote to their online marketing, there is a growing need to outsource these tasks to a person skilled in using various platforms. That is why Rogers is excited to be adding TG services to their business, having gained a complete blueprint for successfully implementing the TG system. “We will be working very closely with our clients to offer solutions for their marketing campaigns, as well as walking them through step by step on how to create a comprehensive Social Media & Internet Marketing campaign for them to quickly generate leads and convert them to customers.” Rogers says.



In VAClassroom’s Traffic Geyser Certified VA Training Course, Rogers learned to perform the primary implementation tasks that many TG members are requesting right now, including keyword research for target markets, creating and distributing online video, repurposing video into articles, podcasts and blog posts, creating “Lead Capture” pages with video, and creating podcast feeds and blogs. In addition, to the already advanced and powerful Internet Marketing skills Rogers already utilizes, She has gained updated methods for setting up autoresponder email sequences for the TG Lead Capture Page Generator, managing Facebook, Twitter and other Social Media Networks, and many other pertinent tasks. Rogers Online Business Management is now better equipped to guide each client to the fastest path to success through increased targeted visibility and traffic.



Susan Rogers is a Certified Social Media and Internet Marketing Consultant, offering a wide range of niche services, including online business management to the Agriculture Community. To learn more about the services she offers visit http://www.easmyworkload.com or email her at information@easmyworkload.com. Sign Up for the free eCourse on Twitter at http://twitter.easmyworkload.com

