Lira Consulting Group Offering Classes at Victor Valley College Campus

Apple Valley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2010 -- Lira Consulting Group will be offering Classes on the Victor Valley College Campus this Spring. Classes will be offered between February 2010 thru April 2010.



Lira Consulting Group is an Education and Training Company. The classes being offered this Spring are "How to Make Money as a Wedding Singer" and "How to Start an Internet Business". In the next 12 months Lira will be offering classes on Community College Campuses all of Southern and Northern California.



Lira also offers private classes in home or offices. If you are in need of private classes for your home or business please let us know.



For More information please contact:



Lisa Marie Williams

Lisa.Williams@LiraConsultingGroup.com



Or Call 760-596-8702



http://www.LiraConsultingGroup.com

http://www.LisaMWilliams.Com

