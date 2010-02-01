NextBuzz.com a Zip Code Driven Business and Social Media for Local Business Owners and Communities

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2010 -- NextBuzz.com, LLC formerly a local business classifieds web portal, announced the completion of its beta site designed for local small business owners to promote their products and services FREE!



NextBuzz.com is a Free zip code driven platform that will assist local business owners, charitable organizations, schools and communities to build local profiles on the site, upload galleries or videos, post blogs, articles and events. In addition, you can have public conversations in the forums and chat live with contacts or customers in the community. This will take online advertising for the small businesses and communities to a different level. With NextBuzz, you can create a mini web page on the "Buzz" page to promote your business or cause with social networking aspects.



"In this down economy, a business needs every marketing advantage it can get. As a composer/pianist/piano instructor, I find 'nextbuzz' links me to businesses (restaurants, wedding services, schools, etc.) that would use my services. And what makes 'nextbuzz' even better is that its service is free!" Norman McGraw, owner of http://www.amnormusic.com.



"Small businesses are the engine of the economy and our mission is to help and support business owners to reach out to more customers locally or nationwide and to buzz and promote their services." said Azita Fadakar, NextBuzz.com's Founder. "We believe, NextBuzz.com is where they can make their business or services the Next Buzz of their community as NextBuzz.com is a free online promotion platform with all the social media capabilities targeted by zip codes."



For additional information about NextBuzz.com, please visit http://www.nextbuzz.com.



About NextBuzz.com

NextBuzz.com offers a local community zip code and people driven platform, specifically designed to empower local small businesses and individuals to promote their products and services. It was founded in 2005 as an online classifieds site, by Azita Fadakar, a former Sr. Operations executive at a Fortune 500 company with over 20 years of engineering and manufacturing experience, specializing in technology and lean operations with an entrepreneurial spirit.



