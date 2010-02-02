Prime Polymers Industrial Epoxy Flooring Company Moves to New 10,000 S.F. Facility

Sharon Center, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2010 -- Prime Polymers Inc., a well established industrial epoxy flooring contractor is pleased to announce their new facility location: 2600 Medina Road, Medina Oh. 44256.



The new epoxy flooring facility is located just two miles from their previous location. According to Ronnie Rotili, President of Prime Polymers, Inc. “We are excited about our new location because we can service our industrial flooring clients more efficiently. We have added two (2) new tractor trailers and a new pull trailer to our current fleet.”



Prime Polymers Inc., a leading contractor in the industrial flooring industry, specializes in industrial floor coatings and resurfacers as well as static dissipative (ESD) and secondary containment systems.

