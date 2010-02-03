Predictive Service Names Tom Coyne Director of Sales and Marketing

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2010 -- Tom Coyne joins Predictive Service, LLC, a global leader in condition based maintenance services, as the director of sales and marketing.



In this role, Coyne is responsible for developing and executing sales and marketing strategies. Coyne will also be accelerating the growth of Predictive Services’ international business and ensuring customer expectations continue to be exceeded.



“With extensive sales leadership, we are pleased to welcome Tom Coyne to such an important role at Predictive Service. His strategic and operational effectiveness have been well demonstrated during his career,” said Don Frankel, president, Predictive Service.



Coyne has more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience with technology, manufacturing and distribution companies. Previously, he served as director of client services for International Data Management (IDMI). He also managed international sales and distribution network for Thermo-Rite Manufacturing and Star-Fire Distribution, a provider of outdoor living products.



“I am excited to be part of a fast growth, high-tech, global company like Predictive Service that offers conditioned based maintenance services that are ahead of their time,” said Coyne.



Coyne holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from John Carroll University. He resides in Akron.



About Predictive Service

A leader in providing managed predictive services across the country and around the world. Predictive Service helps multi-location, multi-national clients keep their facilities operating reliably, safely and efficiently. By inspecting essential facility systems, including electrical, mechanical, process, roofing, and structural systems on a scheduled basis, critical issues are identified before costly failures occur. ViewPoint®, Predictive Service’s patented web-based software system allows clients to access information about facilities, essential infrastructure systems, and individual assets from anywhere, anytime. Predictive Service is an EnergyStar partner based in Cleveland, Ohio and was named one of the fastest-growing companies in the country by Inc. Magazine. Additional information about Predictive Service is available at http://www.PredictiveService.com.

