O.Berk Company Celebrates Centennial Anniversary

Union, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2010 -- O.Berk Company, a full-service supplier and distributor of glass and plastic containers, closures, sprays and pumps, is pleased to announce that 2010 marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the company. O.Berk was established in Newark, NJ, in 1910, by its namesake, Osias Berk. In 1925, the company was purchased by Isaac Goldstein, great grandfather of O.Berk’s current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Marc M. Gaelen.



O.Berk has seen more than a few changes over the last century. Four generations later, the company has grown from three employees to 150 in four locations. At its inception, O.Berk sold only glass bottles and containers; today, O.Berk provides a full line of glass and plastic containers along with many different types of closures, sprays and pumps, as well as decorating services.



In reflecting back over the company’s history, Norbert Gaelen, O.Berk’s former Chairman and Isaac Goldstein’s grandson, commented, “O.Berk has evolved from a small, family-owned and operated distributor of glass bottles to a multi-faceted company that is still family-owned and operated. However, its overall scope of business has expanded to include plastic containers and closures along with dispensing advice and counsel about many aspects of the packaging business. And, proudly, we’ve grown into the largest organization in our industry in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States.”



In today’s highly competitive packaging space, O.Berk takes pride in its role as a complete solutions provider, serving the needs of companies that manufacture, distribute and market beauty and personal care, pharmaceutical and healthcare, food and beverage, and household and industrial products. The company’s proprietary package selection system, OptiMatchSM, guides a customer’s package project through a comprehensive 5-step process that ensures all goals are achieved and objectives are met both on schedule and on budget.



Additionally, O.Berk has packaging resource affiliates who provide valuable solutions to O.Berk’s customers. AQL Decorating creates custom labeling and decorating solutions using leading-edge technology, including an OMSO Axial machine that can apply multicolor graphics 360° around a product’s surface. BottleStore.com, another O.Berk division, offers an impressive selection of glass and plastic containers with pump, cap and sprayer closures, sold by the carton in small quantities.



In terms of its capabilities as a packaging supplier and distributor, O.Berk is a formidable player. With market-specific sales and service consultants, state-of the-art computerized operations and technology, strict quality control standards, custom label and decorating solutions, over 160,000 square feet of warehouse space and a fleet of vehicles to assure that orders are delivered on time, O.Berk distinguishes itself as a perennial leader in the packaging supply and distribution industry.



In looking to the future of O.Berk in the packaging industry, Marc Gaelen offered his vision, “Our first 100 years have seen dynamic growth and diversification in our product lines, our customers and our complete service solutions. We will continue to differentiate ourselves in the packaging space as a leader in providing packaging solutions, not just packaging products. We will continue to work with our customers to provide all the resources they need to walk them through our total customer-centered packaging process, to manage their needs, and to exceed their expectations.”

