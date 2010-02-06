Kyrenia North Cyprus Holidays

Lefkosa, Nicosia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2010 -- Kyrenia is a fantastic destination for your holidays, there is plenty to do in Kyrenia, for all family members wheather you are going single, couple, or children families, suitable for all ages. There is around 120 Hotels available in Kyrenia area from West to East Costline, Most of Hotels located in sea side, Country side and some of them in City centre, Beach hotels, mostly located in west of Kyrenia, and East of Kyrenia.



Kyrenia called Locally ( Girne ) There is plenty restaurants, night life, and bars, pubs around the Old harbour area. For Quality and reasonable prices, The restaurants located in West of Kyrenia Lapta area, and east of Kyrenia. North Cyprus Totally has got 300 Sunny days, so wheather you are visiting Kyrenia in Summer or Winter time, all is great, Most of Hotels and restaurants open all year round. There is plenty Casinos around who they like night life etc. Winter time, there is fantastic deals going on for Kyrenia hotels, instead of having 2 days city break in Europa you can go to Kyrenia 7 days and still you saving money.



Romantic St.Valentines break in Kyrenia area, Some of our hotels offering fantastic St.valentines package, dont miss, Kyrenia is a gift for your partner.



Kyrenia Hotels rating as Family run hotels, 1-5 Star hotels, special quality hotels, guest houes, Boutique hotels, golf hotels, Spa Hotels and City Centre Hotels.



Climate in Kyrenia : North Cyprus enjoys a very pleasant climate, with warm dry summers and mild winters, and an avarage of 300 sunny days of sunshine, In August the hottest month, mean temperatures range from 21c to 36c and in the coldest monthns of January and February, the avarage temperature is around 10c with a winter avarage temerature is around 12c with a winter avarage of six hours daily sunshine and only moderate rain, making it an ideal, year round destination.



Unmissable Historical places in Kyrenia.

Bellapais abbey, St.Hilarion castle, Historical Girne Harbour, Shipwreck Museum.



Festivals in North Cyprus : International Spring and Autumn Concerts at Bellapais abbey between May September.

North Cyprus International Bellapais Music ( May 21 June 21 )

Gazimagusa International Culture and Art



International North Cyprus Music June-July

Iskele Folk Dancing Festival End June July



Traditional Food Fairs : Girne ( Kyrenia Olive Festival ( October ) Guzelyurt Orange Festival ( June ) Mehmetcik Grape Festival ( August )



Popular Local turkish Cypriot Food : Soups Lentil Soup, Tarhana Soup, Rice Soup, Chicken broth soup, Mezes Humus, cacik, potato salad, broad bean paste, grilled hellim Cheese, octopus calamari, Pilafs, Rice pilaf, bulgur Pilaf, bread and Pastries : Hellim Cheese pie. Minced meat Pia, Spinach pia.



Beaches in Kyrenia area : Acapulco beach, Alaadi beach, Alsancak beach, Camelot Beach, Denizkizi Beach, Eacape Beach, Kervansaray beach, Lara Beach, Mare monte, Sunset, Turtle beach



Dive Sites in Kyrenia Area. Anchor Ancient artefacts 27 M, Antique Shop, Amphorae, marine life 25m, bambi marine life, Chicken Farm, Fred, Lost, Mare Monte, Mare Monte Island, Paradise, pinoccio, Rita, The Wall, wreck sites, Zephyros, Zeyko, Korucam Burnu,



Time : North Cyprus is two hours ahead of Greenwich mean time.



North Cyprus Kyrenia Location : Located at the crossraod of three continets, cyprus is the largest island in the mediterranenan, situated 40 miles south of Turkey, North Cyprus has a population of about 240.000 ad an area of 3,355km2 with 240 miles of coastline.



Family Run Hotels.

West to East of Kyrenia : Hotel Sempati, Manolya Hotel, Top set Hotel, La Hotel, Oscar Resort Hotel,



5 Star Casino Hotels : Jasmine Court Hotel, Rocks Hotel, Acapulco Hotel, Colony Hotel. Mercure Hotel,



All inclusive offer Hotels : Merit Crystal Cove, Located in West of Kyrenia offering 5 star service, fantastic beacj/



City centre Hotels in Kyrenia : Pia bella Hotel, Colony Hotel,



Bellapais Hotels Bellapais Monastery Village, bellapais Gardens Hotel.



