North Cyprus Hotels At Cheapest Prices Ever - Guaranteed!

Kyrenia, North Cyprus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2010 -- North Cyprus holidays website GoNorthCyprus.com have set the standard for 2010 hotel prices, with their new Lowest Prices Online guarantee for any hotel rooms booked onsite.



So confident are the popular North Cyprus holiday booking site that their prices are the lowest anywhere online, if customers find a lower price for the same room and booking period within 24 hours, GoNorthCyprus will match the lower price.



Founder of GoNorthCyprus Izzet Zorlu is suitably proud of the hard work that lies behind this remarkable offer:



"Thanks to great relationships we've developed with many of the major hotels in North Cyprus, we are able to offer simply stunning deals for North Cyprus holidays in 2010.



"When I first mentioned our new Lowest Price Guarantee to our Finance Director, he thought I'd had too much Cyprus sun! Yet, we're doing this because I know we offer the best online prices for hotels in North Cyprus, and I stand by my word."



The GoNorthCyprus team have negotiated several exclusive money-saving deals for North Cyprus holidays at some of the most popular resort hotels in North Cyprus.



For example, the elegant 5 star Malpas Hotel offers customers of GoNorthCyprus a free half board upgrade, not available at any other booking website. (http://www.gonorthcyprus.com/malpas.asp)



For families wanting the best hotel for their North Cyprus holidays, GoNorthCyprus is offering a free room upgrade at the ultra-friendly 4 star Pia Bella Hotel. (http://www.gonorthcyprus.com/pia-bella.asp)



GoNorthCyprus.com features over 50 hotels in North Cyprus, from luxury 5 star resort hotels such as the Savoy Ottoman Palace Hotel in Kyrenia to popular budget hotels such as the British Hotel right on Kyrenia harbour itself.



The Lowest Online Price guarantee applies to every hotel GoNorthCyprus.com offers, giving holiday-makers peace of mind that they are getting a great deal without the need for endless web searching and comparisons.



Beach lovers can enjoy the best room rates for the popular Acapulco Beach Club Hotel, situated on what locals consider the best beach in North Cyprus. Those looking for relaxing peace and quiet can chill out for less at the Bellapais Monastery Village, enjoying stunning views from the pool terrace down the mountainside to the cast, just 10 minutes drive below.



Izzet Zorlu is very clear on just why he's offering such good deals at GoNorthCyprus.com:



"We know the whole of Europe is feeling the squeeze this year, so by offering great value North Cyprus hotels at the lowest prices on the web, we hope many people will try North Cyprus holidays for the first time. The more tourists who come to enjoy our cheap hotel rates, sandy beaches, 300 days of sunshine, friendly people fine food, stunning mountains and historic sites, the happier we are!"



For further information, please visit http://www.GoNorthCyprus.com

