O.Berk Company Offers Expanded Custom Color Packaging Solutions

Union, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2010 -- O.Berk Company, a leader in packaging solutions for the beauty and personal care, pharmaceutical and healthcare, food and beverage, and household and industrial industries, is pleased to announce the launch of a new custom packaging solution - color customization of stock bottles and jars.



O.Berk developed this solution to satisfy the increasing number of customer demands for application of precise Pantone® colors to the outside of clear plastic and glass containers. O.Berk can customize these containers in an unlimited number of creative, versatile and visually appealing ways by spraying them either with transparent hues or with dark, opaque, metallic or fluorescent colors. Gradient shading is another available option.



Custom spray-colored containers are available starting at a minimum of only 2500 units; solid-color bottles, which are manufactured with color resin and are available with limited options, require an order of at least 50,000 units.



Dean Lang, account executive at O.Berk, commented, “Over the years, I’ve helped hundreds of clients who needed advice on creative container solutions. Color customization is just one more service that we’ve added to our ever-developing mix of individual solutions in an effort to provide superior customer service and satisfaction and to be recognized as a total packaging resource in the industry.”



ABOUT O.BERK COMPANY

O.Berk Company, with four locations on the east coast, provides complete packaging services and solutions to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, cosmetic, personal care, food and beverage, and household and commercial industries, with stock and custom plastic and glass containers, caps, pumps, sprayers, along with labeling and decorating services.



For more information, contact Steven Nussbaum, Director of Marketing, snussbaum@oberk.com or call (908) 851-9500.

