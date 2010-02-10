Lowest Prices Guaranteed for North Cyprus Hotels by a1cyprus

Lefkosa, Nicosia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2010 -- a1cyprus.com are a leading and well established travel agent, specializing in North Cyprus holidays. With over 10 years experience in the travel industry, we have a vast knowledge of North Cyprus and its hotels, so can offer our customers a wide range of information so that they gain the best experience from their holiday. With over 30 hotels on our books, we offer a range of hotels and board basis to suit everyone’s needs. We can arrange a package holiday for you so that everything from your return flights, airport transfers, accommodation, car hire and even excursions, are arranged for you. All you need to do is advise us of what you are looking for from your holiday, and we’ll do the rest.



Whether you like to be in the centre of town or away from it, we can offer you a choice of hotels ranging from 3* - 5*, and a choice of self catering, bed and breakfast, half board, full board or even All Inclusive.



A popular selection of our hotels includes Hotel Sempati. Situated to the West of Kyrenia. A family run hotel with every room having a sea view and the beach within a few minutes walk. Pia Bella Hotel is a popular choice if you want to stay nearer to town. Situated just outside the main centre of town, but only a 5 minute walk away. Oscars is just a few minutes further outside of town and very popular for families, with its selection of pools as well as an aqua park. Bellapais Monastery Village is one of the hotels set in the foothills of the Five Finger Mountains. They have a selection of deluxe hotel rooms as well as mini villas. The views from Bellapais are spectacular, overlooking Kyrenia and the 2 harbours. A1cyprus prides itself on giving unbeatable prices for North Cyprus hotels.



We have organised guided tours to the popular cities of Kyrenia, Nicosia, Famagusta, Karpaz and Guzelyurt. We can book you on a Cyprus night so you can experience or even join in with some of the local traditions, including belly dancing! Or maybe you’d like to relax on a boat trip. You’ll get to relax, swim or even snorkel in the clear blue sea. Watersports can also be arranged. A delicious Mediterranean buffet is also included. Or maybe you’d like to experience the romance on the sunset cruise.



Maybe you’d like to go on one of our organised diving trips. Whether you are an experienced diver or just a beginner, our diving team, TurtleBay Dive Centre, will give you the guidance to make it an experience you will never forget.



With Valentine’s Day approaching, why not surprise your loved one with an affordable holiday to remember!



To find out more information you can either look on our website, http://www.a1cyprus.com or apply for a brochure. Our staff are here to help you get the best experience from your holiday in North Cyprus.



Peter Thomas

Sales Manager

http://www.a1cyprus.com

