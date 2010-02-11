ICON Model Management, Toronto Modelling and Acting Agency

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2010 -- Leading fashion houses and prominent corporations have chosen Toronto’s Icon Model Management. From its offices in Toronto’s Fashion District, the company has worked with groups including FLARE Canada, FDCC (Fashion Design Council of Canada), and Mavi Jeans.



Icon Model Management is deeply familiar with the fashion, print, runway, and television sectors. To ensure a lasting relationship with its clients, Icon Model Management provides its clients with only the very best talent. An abbreviated roster of Icon Model Management’s models and actors is available through the company’s website, www.iconmodels.ca; potential clients can also review a selection of recent campaigns featuring Icon Model Management talent.



Moreover, Icon Model Management remains committed to supporting its talent and selecting only the best career opportunities. Icon Model Management’s veteran scouts and managers provide new models with everything necessary for their professional development. Established models who choose to work with Icon Model Management gain access to an unparalleled network of potential clients and cross-industry bookings.



The Icon Model Management talent roster has continued to grow over the years, as the company has established itself at the cutting edge of the fashion industry. Icon Model Management’s headquarters are located in the center of downtown Toronto’s fashion district. Open calls are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and Icon Model Management also reviews photographs submitted through its website. Icon Model Management evaluates models of every size, shape, and age.

