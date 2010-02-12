Kramer Industries Shares Secret to Log Home Longevity

Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2010 -- The way to keep a log home looking great over time is to keep it clean and mold free, according to Kramer Industries, one of the leading suppliers of abrasive blasting equipment and supplies. And what Kramer Industries often recommends to preserve and restore log homes is blasting them clean with tiny pieces of glass.



The crushed glass grit sold by Kramer Industries for this purpose is made from 100% recycled bottle glass.



According to Steven Schneider, Kramer Industries Sales Manager, the angular particles of glass grit do an exceptional job of removing heavy dirt build up, even sealants, coatings and stains if necessary.



It is well known within the log home industry that allowing dirt and debris to collect on homes made of natural wood leads to moisture build-up that causes decay and rot. With over 30,000 new log homes being built every year, use of crushed glass grit blasting is certain to be on the rise.



Fortunately, cleaning with crushed glass grit is an environmentally responsible means of preserving and restoring log homes. The grit available through Kramer Industries is made from bottle glass, which is non-toxic, free of silica and is listed on the EPA'S Comprehensive Procurement Guidelines for blasting grit.



“It’s an environmentally sound approach to wood restoration,” says Steven Schneider. “Glass is inert, so it will not mold when it gets wet. That’s an especially important consideration in restoring the exterior of a log home.”



The process of blasting a log home with crushed glass grit only requires a few items. A portable pressure blaster, gloves, goggles, protective clothing and the crushed glass media. No sanding is needed when you blast logs clean with crushed glass, since it doesn’t harm the wood and leaves a natural finish.



Technique wise, Kramer Industries recommends long back and forth strokes in a repetitious manner, starting from the top and working down one log at a time. Problem areas of rot, mold or stain require very quick, short strokes until the damage is removed.



Kramer Industries is located in Piscataway, New Jersey, and was founded by Harry Kramer in 1911, when he started a small manufacturing business in the basement of his home. Today the company offers a full range of dry blasting media for cleaning, stripping, peening, etching, finishing and deflashing operations. The Kramer line of equipment includes barrel tumblers, abrasive blasting systems, vibratory tumblers, and parts separating machines. The company has also become a resource for cleaning professionals in dozens of industries, offering advice to customers around the world on a daily basis.



