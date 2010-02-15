Engine Bay Floors Announces the Launch of Their New Epoxy Floor Resurfacing Website

Macungie, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2010 -- Over a year in the making, the new Engine Bay Floors’ Website offers its visitors the most comprehensive, state-of-the-art collection of epoxy floor coating systems information designed specifically for the Fire, Rescue and EMS community.



Quickly locate the latest product information, view before/after concrete epoxy finishes in the photo gallery, get answers to all your questions, request a quotation or even watch an actual floor resurfacing installation videos; all of this information and more at http://www.enginebayfloors.com.



“We are extremely proud of the new site. Many people spent countless hours helping it become a reality.” According to Sales and Marketing Manager, Mike DeCaprio, “We now have a vehicle for all our friends to find the information they need, when they need it…at their convenience. We believe it’s by far the most informative site of its kind.”



For more information visit the Engine Bay floor epoxy Website site or contact Mike directly at info@enginebayfloors.com.



Engine Bay Floors, a division of Concrete Restoration Inc., is a leading provider of epoxy flooring solutions for the Fire, Rescue and EMS community. They service accounts throughout the USA and Canada.

