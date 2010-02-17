New Personalized Candy Website for Brides on a Budget

Boone, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2010 -- PartySweets.com offers an amazing assortment of affordable, personalized wedding favors and themed wrappers with delicious candies inside.



Today, more than ever before, brides are clamoring for inexpensive ways to personalize their wedding day. According to a study by The Wedding Report, Inc., the average cost of a wedding in 2009 dropped 10.2% from 2008. Brides, their wedding planners, and mothers-of-the-bride are searching for affordable ways to make their parties unique and memorable.



PartySweets.com was developed to provide party planners affordable, personalized and stock-themed candy favors. This easy-to-use online store offers many creative options to craft that personalized touch for any bridal shower or wedding such as:



• The bride and groom’s names and wedding date can be beautifully printed on wrappers and showcased in a crystal bowl during the reception.

• Personalized wrapped candies can be sprinkled over the dessert table creating festive “table confetti”.

• Elegant containers can be filled with “Thank you” wrapped treats for one-of-a-kind hostess and bridesmaid gifts.



Ordering personalized wedding favors is so easy at www.partysweets.com. The simple navigation makes selecting the candy, personalized candy wrapper, ink colors, font, and message so much fun.



About Hospitality Mints

Since 1978, Hospitality Mints produces more than six million delicious candies and mints daily in its manufacturing facility in Boone, NC. The company serves more than 10,000 customers across food service, retail and ad specialty channels, reaching restaurants, hotels, resorts, businesses, events, and grocery and party store outlets. Hospitality Mints launched PartySweets.com to provide affordable, high quality, personalized and themed candy to party planners across the country. PartySweets.com sells hundreds of themed wrappers for all occasions including collegiate licensed candy. Join the party! Visit PartySweets.com.

