Minneapolis Web Design Firms Merge

St Paul, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2010 -- Rocket 55 a Minneapolis Web Design Company has purchased Siji Designs. Siji was founded in 2004 and has found a niche creating high quality websites for Minneapolis small businesses. Rocket 55 was founded later but has taken a strong foothold among small and medium sized businesses. They feel that they can accomplish more and capture a larger market share by combining forces.



"We are excited to welcome the staff of Siji aboard and expand our operation. We feel that our growth among the Minneapolis Web Design and SEO community will happen faster by forming this alliance." Says Steven Ayres, President and Founder of Rocket 55.



About Rocket 55

Rocket 55 is a full service internet marketing firm, providing high level web design and search engine optimization.