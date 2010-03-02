Unity Bank Partners with Software and Statement Services Team to Better Serve Retail and Commercial Customers

Clinton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2010 -- As part of its mission to provide excellent customer service on a consistent basis, Unity Bank is pleased to announce two new service provider affiliations. Jaguar Software and SOURCECORP Statement Solutions have provided a solution for creating the most efficient and cost-effective means to deliver check images and statement documents to retail and commercial customers.



According to Unity Bank COO, John Kauchak, “We began a search for a best-in-class solution to answer our need to more effectively manage our retail and commercial customer check imaging and statement process. After interviewing several technology and service providers, we determined that Jaguar Software and SOURCECORP Statement Solutions provided us with a winning combination to deliver affordable and efficient resources and a comprehensive solution to meet this need.”



The implementation of the Jaguar Software modules and the connectivity to SOURCECORP Statement Solutions took about six months, start to finish, and has resulted in an outcome that has been beneficial to Unity Bank’s operations and to enhancing its service to retail and commercial customers. Kauchak sums up Unity Bank’s partnership with Jaguar Software and SOURCECORP Statement Solutions, “All in all, transition and implementation was smooth and seamless. Faced with this decision again, we wouldn’t change a thing. We are pleased, and more importantly, our customers are pleased.”



Unity Bank has branches in Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren counties in New Jersey, and Northampton County in Pennsylvania. The bank began as First Community Bank in 1991 with two branches and thirty employees. It now has over one hundred and sixty employees.



For more information about Unity Bank, call Rosemary Fellner at 800.618.BANK(2265), or visit http://www.unitybank.com



About Jaguar Systems

Jaguar Software is committed to developing and delivering check-imaging systems that even the smallest of financial institutions can afford. They believe that if financial institutions are given the resources to re-engineer their back office at an affordable cost, they will present new and exciting products to add additional value within their communities.



Jaguar Software Development was incorporated in April of 1997 to provide affordable check-imaging systems to the independent community bank. We believe that check imaging empowers the bank to have access to information in a timelier manner. The MirrorImage™ check imaging system reduces overhead, improves customer satisfaction, and enhances workforce productivity.



About SOURCECORP Statement Solutions

SOURCECORP Statement Solutions (a division of SOURCECORP) is a full service national statement processing company with three interconnected processing centers serving the financial services industry with hard copy and electronic document delivery services.



SOURCECORP is a business process outsourcing (BPO) and consulting firm that offers solutions and industry expertise to clients throughout the United States that transform their business processes and accelerate their business performance.

