Solinus Debuts Linux Powered MailFoundry 4100 Anti-Spam Network Appliance

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2005 --Solinus, the leading provider of Human Intelligence based anti-spam solutions announced the debut of its Linux powered MailFoundry 4100 anti-spam appliance. With a $3,499 price point, no per-user fees and top of the line performance to process over ten million messages per day, the MailFoundry 4100 offers IT professionals the ultimate tool for email security and management.



"In addition to successfully migrating our product to Linux, we have implemented a brand new easy-to-use interface along with outbound email scanning as a standard feature at no additional cost," said David C. Troup, Founder and CEO of Solinus. "With its flash boot, hardened Linux, dual NIC ports, serial console, LCD and multiple rack mount options, the MailFoundry 4100 is the best value for enterprise anti-spam and email security."



All of MailFoundry's family of anti-spam appliances are powered by Solinus' MessageIQ™ email scanning engine, a human intelligence driven technology which blocks up to 99% of spam and 100% of all known viruses with a near zero false-positive rate. Solinus has a team of human editors who review spam attacks in real-time and create spam profiles designed to block specific spam without creating false positives. These updates are automatically distributed to MailFoundry appliances worldwide every five minutes.



Troup continues, "Until now, products with this technology have been budget breakers. MailFoundry changes the anti-spam landscape in terms of technology, performance and cost. It offers the lowest total cost of ownership -- even lower than SpamAssassin based products, and that's saying quite a lot with the technology that's built into MailFoundry."



"Before selecting MailFoundry, we evaluated many anti-spam products including Barracuda, Postini and Brightmail; however, we found that no other product in the marketplace offers the same combination of effectiveness and ease of administration at such a low cost," said John Arechavala, Network Administrator for Carroll College located in Waukesha, Wisconsin.



"This product also offers the ability for Solinus to expand its already growing network of worldwide distributors and resellers," remarked Todd Lohenry, Business Development Manager for Solinus. Visit http://www.mailfoundry.com for product details, photos and ordering information.



About Solinus. The leading provider of human intelligence powered anti spam solutions, Solinus product lineup includes MailFoundry's family of network appliances; InboxGenius' online anti-spam service for small businesses and HostMail's enterprise powered email hosting services. Solinus is located in the heart of the Silicon Tundra in Green Bay, Wisconsin and can be found online at http://www.solinus.com.



Note to editors:

Representatives from Solinus are available to meet at both the LinuxWorld show in Boston and the RSA show in San Francisco the week of February 14, 2005. Solinus will be in booth 1817 at LinuxWorld. Please contact Daniel Jones @ (888) 302-6245 ext. 125 to arrange a face-to-face meeting.