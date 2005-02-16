BFO A Serious Jolt Contender

London, England, 16 February 2005, - Big Faceless Organization (BFO), a premier provider of java reporting solutions, has been selected as a finalist in the 15th Annual Jolt Product Excellence and Productivity Awards. These prestigious awards have been presented annually to products that have "jolted" the industry with their significance and made the task of creating software faster, easier and more efficient. BFO’s popular PDF Library has been nominated within the Libraries, Frameworks and Components category.



The Big Faceless PDF Library is well known by users worldwide for its simplicity, speed and advanced functionality, and the development team are overjoyed to see their hard work being recognised. “It’s great to be up for the software equivalent of the Oscars,” says CTO Mike Bremford. "The PDF Library continues to be chosen for many software projects and our customer feedback, I‘m pleased to say, is excellent. Our team work hard to keep our library at the top of the market.”



About Big Faceless Organization: BFO is a leading global provider of Java based reporting solutions founded in 1998. They produce a stable of robust Java components for the international B2B market. Such components include Report Generator, Graph and PDF Library. Report Generator comprises both Libraries and converts XML to PDF documents. Using JSP, ASP or similar technology, it is possible to create dynamic PDF reports as quickly and easily as HTML.



For more information about BFO visit http://big.faceless.org/