Open Training Appoints BFO As Technology Provider

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2012 --Big Faceless Organization (BFO), global supplier of Java reporting solutions, announces its partnership with Open Training in Sweden. Open Training offers modern e-learning solutions to the Scandinavian B2B market.



Using the Extended Edition of the Big Faceless PDF Library, Open Training delivers sophisticated certificate printing within their most prized Learning Management System (LMS), Learngate™. The Extended Edition of the PDF Library offers advanced features such as editing PDF’s, digital signatures and interactive forms or “AcroForms”



Learngate™ is designed to provide businesses with the quickest, simplest and most effective method of e-learning. BFO's PDF Library was designed from the ground up with these goals in mind, making the two products natural companions.



About Big Faceless Organisation

BFO is a leading global provider of Java based reporting solutions founded in 1998. They produce robust Java components for the international B2B market including a Report Generator, Graph and PDF Library. Report Generator comprises both Libraries and converts XML to PDF documents. Using JSP, ASP or similar technology, it is possible to create dynamic PDF reports as quickly and easily as HTML. Customers include KPMG, Hitachi, Boeing and US Department of Energy.



About Open Training

Open Training is a leading Swedish e-learning company with head office in Stockholm and branch offices Gothenburg and Västerås. The company, which was founded in 1999, supplies e-learning tools and platforms, custom-made course production and consulting services on modern learning solutions. Among its customers are Scandinavian Airlines, NCC, Pfizer, Ericsson, Kongsberg Aerospace & Defense, Saab Automobile, Volvo Trucks, and the Stockholm Stock Exchange



For more information about BFO visit http://big.faceless.org/



For more information about Open Training visit http://www.opentraining.se