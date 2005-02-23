400 Digital Camera Tips - Get More Enjoyment Out of Photography

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2005 -- Digital camera and computer help website MalekTips (http://malektips.com/camera/) today announced the expansion of its digital camera help library, now numbering at 400 tips. Bringing its total computer and technology tip count to over 2,300, MalekTips now has an increased number of articles on pertinent subjects such as digital camera purchasing advice, photo composition, and photo printing.



Some of the latest advice on MalekTips includes:



* Producing 'aerial' photos without using helicopters or airplanes.

* Finding links to photo editing software that won't cost hundreds of dollars.

* Using a feature called histograms to help ensure proper digital photo exposure.

* Photographing sunrises and sunsets, travel destinations, urban / cityscape environments, and waterfalls.



The MalekTips site will also tell you:

* Why red-eye reduction flash mode won't work with sporting events or other fast-moving subjects.

* Where to get information on credit card companies that can personalize a credit card with your digital photo.

* Why keeping the noise-reduction feature of your digital camera on all the time is not a good idea.



"The continued popularity of digital photography is amazing," said Andrew Malek, owner of MalekTips. "However, the attractiveness of going digital may wane if people become frustrated. Technical topics such as copying photos from a digital camera to your computer, ensuring pictures don't turn out too dark, and dealing with tricky lighting situations can prevent people from enjoying this technology to its fullest."



"With MalekTips, I'm able to help beginners along and provide advice applicable to more intermediate and advanced photographers."



About MalekTips

MalekTips is a computer information website run by Envision Programming, a software company based in Knoxville, TN. Online since 1998, MalekTips maintains and follows its mission statement by "offering free computer help, hints, and tips to the Internet populace." MalekTips can be found on the World Wide Web at http://www.malektips.com .



NOTE: Software programs mentioned in this release are copyrights or trademarks of their respective companies.

