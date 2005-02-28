Kanantik Reef & Jungle All Inclusive Resort in Belize is a Scuba Diver’s Dream Come True.

South Stann Creek, Belize -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2005 -- Kanantik Reef & Jungle Resort (http://www.kanantik.com) offers scuba divers easy access to the longest barrier reef in the northern hemisphere, a beautiful haven for some of the most colorful aquatic life on the planet. Belize ranks among the top ten dive destinations in the world because of its varied reef types, including fringing reefs, patch reefs, faroes, barrier reefs, and atolls. Kanantik’s certified PADI divemaster can lead guests on diving excursions to stunning dive sites less than 45 minutes away from Kanantik’s beachfront. Glover's Reef Atoll, named after the legendary pirate John Glover, is just east of Kanantik Reef & Jungle Resort and offers over 70 miles of reef, spectacular drops, and friendly residents from graceful manta rays to playful porpoises.



Kanantik is the only all-inclusive eco-sensitive resort in Belize designed to offer the best of two worlds; built on the seashore yet with all the fascination and intrigue of the jungle. Guests can relax on 1,300 feet of unspoiled private beach or explore 300 acres of pristine terrain teeming with exotic wildlife.



In designing Kanantik, owners Roberto Fabbri and Francesco Moscatelli set out to offer a one-of-a-kind blend of luxury and seclusion. From the interior design, styled in the Mayan tradition, and the hand-crafted furnishing to the vast amounts of preserved forest, Kanantik combines all that is beautiful from the area with superb service and excellent cuisine.



Kanantik has received recent positive press from the Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, and Travel and Leisure, and is quickly becoming a premier destination for adventure seekers and honeymooners alike. Guests rate Kanantik highly for its all-inclusive comfort, convenience, and privacy and Kanantik includes daily guided tours and activities in its per person price.



Besides snorkeling and scuba diving, our Mayan tour guides will take you deep into the forest, on canoe trips up scenic nearly uncharted rivers, to the adjacent Sapodilla Lagoon to spy on manatees, or to the Cockscomb Basin, the world's first jaguar sanctuary - all 150,000 acres of it. Scenic hikes led by Kanantik guides take guests to dazzling waterfalls. Hummingbirds and butterflies flock to the flowering plants that line the trail while several of the 500 species of birds that call Belize home can be spotted in the towering trees above.



Whether you come to dive into Belize’s inviting waters, enjoy the country’s intoxicating scenery and fascinating wildlife, or simply relax on a sandy beach, Kanantik Reef & Jungle Resort offers a destination you’ll long remember – and long to return to.



About Kanantik Reef & Jungle Resort



